Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

