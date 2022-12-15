Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.87

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 3866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EXAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Exscientia Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.