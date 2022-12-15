Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.87

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 3866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

About Exscientia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 12.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.