ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $195.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

ExlService Stock Down 0.3 %

EXLS opened at $176.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

