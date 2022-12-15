Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $878,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 940.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $163.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

