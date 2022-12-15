Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,718 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 149,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 477,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after buying an additional 96,085 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

