Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,521 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,604 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.12.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $339.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.87. The firm has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $631.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

