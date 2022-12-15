Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $11.99 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,742,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $485.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

