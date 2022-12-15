Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.61.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

