Exact Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 14,146 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 327% compared to the average volume of 3,314 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 64.8% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,563. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

