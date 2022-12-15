EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.58

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 3319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $56,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,575,000 after acquiring an additional 845,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 592.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $10,346,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,813,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

