Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.36.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.24. 2,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

