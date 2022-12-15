Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,790 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.23 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.12 and its 200 day moving average is $543.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

