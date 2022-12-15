Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,310 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $225.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

