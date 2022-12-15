Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.8% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 266.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.65.

Accenture stock opened at $291.45 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.62 and a 200-day moving average of $285.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

