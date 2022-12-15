Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $261.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

