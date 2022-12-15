Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

WMT opened at $146.67 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $395.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

