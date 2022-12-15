Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $5,509,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $78.55 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

