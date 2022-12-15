Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,270 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 470,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

