Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Univest Sec reduced their price objective on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Euroseas Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. 60,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,787. The company has a market cap of $136.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Euroseas has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 85.11%. Equities analysts predict that Euroseas will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

