European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.67

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.67 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.14). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.13), with a volume of 306,227 shares trading hands.

European Assets Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £323.34 million and a P/E ratio of 315.17.

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Insider Activity

About European Assets Trust

In other news, insider Martin Breuer bought 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £11,869 ($14,561.40).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

