Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($77.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

Shares of ERFSF opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $127.01.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.