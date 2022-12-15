Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Price Down 1%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 22,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 103,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.

