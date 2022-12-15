Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.61.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $220.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.32. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $205.76 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 113.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

