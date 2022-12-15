ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Christopher M. Hix Sells 1,965 Shares

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 464,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,874. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get ESAB alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $265,710,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,345,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 789,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 24.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 578,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $54,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.