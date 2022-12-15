Equity Residential to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 156.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.76. 1,802,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,488. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

