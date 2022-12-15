EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

