EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBFGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

About EQT AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.