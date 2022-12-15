Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Environmental Waste International Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Environmental Waste International

(Get Rating)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.