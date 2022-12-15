Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,633. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

