Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.61 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $177,637.94 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00076083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022746 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,218,541 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

