Elrond (EGLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Elrond has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $22.71 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $42.28 or 0.00239130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00506126 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.60 or 0.04973130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,822,680 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.