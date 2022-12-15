Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Elkem ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elkem ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elkem ASA (ELKEF)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.