Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elkem ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

