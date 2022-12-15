Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5-29.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.69 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.70-$7.85 EPS.

NYSE LLY opened at $363.50 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $345.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

