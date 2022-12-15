Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $420.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $428.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.19.

NYSE LLY opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.40. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $345.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

