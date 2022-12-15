Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.19.

NYSE:LLY opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

