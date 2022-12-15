Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $345.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

