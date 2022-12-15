Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $345.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

