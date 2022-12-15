Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

