Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.44 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

