Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,307 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $498.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.85. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $623.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.40.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

