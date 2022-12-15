Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after buying an additional 839,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,919,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,919,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,398 shares of company stock valued at $26,569,739. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $232.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

