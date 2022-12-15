Elastos Tops 1-Day Volume of $174,445.27 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Elastos has a market cap of $20.33 million and $174,445.27 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

