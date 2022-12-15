EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in November

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EDPFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.39) to €6.10 ($6.42) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

EDPFY traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $56.11.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

