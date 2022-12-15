Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $15.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of EDIT opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.