Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $15.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.46.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Trading Up 4.0 %
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.