Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Lake Street Capital

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s previous close.

EGIO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Edgio to $1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Edgio Stock Performance

Shares of EGIO opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Edgio has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

