Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.93 million and $34.50 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

