eCash (XEC) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. eCash has a market capitalization of $546.06 million and $6.22 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,433.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00622152 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00272079 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00048535 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,252,810,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.