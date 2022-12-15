eCash (XEC) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. eCash has a total market cap of $541.08 million and $5.60 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,376.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.15 or 0.00616647 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00269860 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00047694 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,252,992,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,253,048,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
