Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ebara Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EBCOY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. 2,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466. Ebara has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.
Ebara Company Profile
