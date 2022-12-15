easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in November

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

easyJet Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,064. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.19) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 380 ($4.66) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $503.13.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

