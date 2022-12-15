Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,212 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.46. 111,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,689,952. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

