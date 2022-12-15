Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 209 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.12.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $13.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.66. The company had a trading volume of 96,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.38 and a 200 day moving average of $357.87. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $631.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

